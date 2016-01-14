(Uzoamaka Emeka Nzelibe is a clinical assistant professor at
the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where she teaches an
immigration law clinic that focuses on the representation of
unaccompanied immigrant children. The opinions expressed are her
own.)
By Uzoamaka Emeka Nzelibe
Jan 14 In the United States, many children in
immigration court proceedings are unrepresented and must present
their case to stay in the country without the help of a lawyer.
A November 2014 report analyzing U.S. immigration court data
found that about 43,000 children - two-thirds of the children
with pending cases - were unrepresented. Meanwhile, the opposing
side, the U.S. government, is always represented by an attorney.
Children's immigration cases are complex and often require
coordination between the immigration court, state family courts,
and different agencies of the Department of Homeland Security.
The complexity of U.S. laws, the ages and inexperience of the
children, and the adversarial nature of the proceedings all work
together to increase the likelihood that a judge will make the
wrong decision and deport an unrepresented child who is in need
of protection and eligible for asylum or other forms of
humanitarian relief.
Children, especially those who don't speak English, should
not have to represent themselves in U.S. immigration courts.
Lawyers are needed to protect against bad decisions that can
have huge, life-altering consequences for the children involved.
Unsurprisingly, studies show that having legal
representation in immigration proceedings makes a huge
difference in case outcomes. According to a 2014 study, a child
with a lawyer has a 73 percent chance of succeeding on their
case versus only a 15 percent chance if they do not have a
lawyer.
If this is true, why don't the children automatically have a
lawyer? Because immigration proceedings are considered civil
actions and not criminal proceedings. In other words, what is
being decided in immigration court is whether someone can remain
in the country - not whether to punish the person for illegally
entering the country. Thus, indigent children are not entitled
to appointed, government-paid counsel the way they would if they
were accused of committing a crime.
The Obama administration agrees that children in immigration
court need lawyers and has provided some funding to level the
playing field. But these efforts rely heavily on nonprofits and
pro bono work and fund lawyers for only a small fraction of the
nearly 70,000 unaccompanied children apprehended at the border
last year.
The programs also have the unintended consequence of
providing an advantage to children in large metro areas.
Children who are unlucky enough to be released to family members
in far-flung locations have little to no chance of finding legal
representation, because the majority of nonprofits who do this
kind of work are based in cities. Take for example, a recent
call I received to represent a child residing in Percy,
Illinois, a small town in southwestern Illinois. Although the
child appeared to have a basis to remain legally in the United
States, my organization, which is located in Chicago, had to
decline the case because we were unable to represent a child who
lived more than 300 miles away.
Notions of due process enshrined in our Constitution and
immigration laws support a right to counsel for all indigent
children in immigration court. Due process is the idea that when
the government acts to affect a person's life, liberty or
property, it must do so fairly, including providing the
individual with a meaningful opportunity to be heard. For
children in immigration court, however, that opportunity too
often depends on benevolence and luck.
Some have argued that providing lawyers to children will
encourage more of them to cross the border. These concerns
ignore the real push factors - heightened violence and poverty
in Central America and the children's desire to reunify with
family members in the United States. Also, despite the Obama
administration's policy of prioritizing children's cases in an
effort to expedite their removal from the United States and
deter more children from coming, the flow of children across the
southwest border increased again during the last few months of
2015. The policy has not deterred the children; it has simply
exacerbated the backlogs in the immigration court system and
pushed the scheduling of initial hearings for some cases to
2019.
Certainly, government-appointed counsel will cost money. But
the alternative, no lawyers, is also costly and inefficient.
When a child is unrepresented, judges are required to take
additional steps to ensure the proceedings are as fair as
possible, including postponing the case multiple times to give
the child a chance to find a free lawyer, explaining the
immigration process, assisting the child with making a request
for immigration relief, and modifying courtroom procedures to
accommodate the child's level of understanding. These additional
steps are not an adequate substitute for counsel or achieve much
in the way of fairness; they merely draw out the proceedings and
use up the court's resources. Immigration judges recognize the
burden that unrepresented children place on the court system,
and support counsel for indigent children as a way to clear
their dockets and streamline the court process.
Allowing immigration judges to decide on a case-by-case
basis whether a child is entitled to a lawyer is not a cheaper
alternative to providing lawyers to all children. It will merely
clog up our courts with mini-trials to prove the obvious -
namely, that 16-year-old children cannot adequately represent
themselves in court.
The current system is unfair and fails to provide children a
meaningful opportunity to present their cases in court.
Financial cost alone cannot justify an arbitrary and lopsided
system of justice. We must balance the financial costs against
the costs to our values. Without appointed counsel, children in
immigration court are effectively denied their day in court.
(Uzoamaka Emeka Nzelibe)