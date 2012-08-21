(Repeats without change)
WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd
reported on Wednesday a return to profit as higher oil
and gas prices boosted earnings.
The company posted a profit of NZ$19.9 million ($16.2
million) compared with last year's loss of NZ$75.9 million,
which followed the loss of its investment in the Pike River coal
mine, where a massive explosion killed 29 miners in 2010.
NZOG announced a dividend of 6 cents a share compared with
last year's 2 cents a share.
Shares in NZOG closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.84. So far this
year the stock has gained around 19 percent compared to an 11
percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
NZOG's main revenue sources are a 15 percent stake in the
Kupe oil and gas field, where estimates of proven and possible
reserves were raised last month, and a 12.5 percent stake in the
Tui field.
It is also involved in exploration ventures in Tunisia and
Indonesia, as well as in several prospective areas in New
Zealand.
The company has recouped some of its losses in Pike River
Coal, which has been sold to state owned coal mining company
Solid Energy.
($1=NZ$1.23)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)