WELLINGTON, Nov 18 - NZOG (New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd) announces the appointment of Andrew Knight as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2011.

Andrew is currently a non-executive director of NZOG. He is also a director of Powerco Limited and several privately held investment companies.

Andrew's previous career includes senior executive roles with Vector, Natural Gas Corporation and The Australian Gas Light Company, in addition to roles with Fletcher Challenge Energy and Coopers & Lybrand.

The NZOG Board completed a comprehensive search process and received strong interest from international and domestic candidates.

The Board would like to express its thanks to David Salisbury for his service to the company as CEO for almost five years and his undiminished commitment whilst the Board undertook the recruitment process.