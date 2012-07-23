(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, July 24 - On behalf of the Refining NZ Board, I
am pleased to announce that Sjoerd Post will succeed Ken Rivers
as Refining NZ's Chief Executive Officer.
Sjoerd Post is currently Executive Vice President Downstream
Strategy & Portfolio of Shell International Petroleum Co Ltd
based in London- a position he has held for the last year after
running Shell's Global Aviation fuels and lubricants business
for the previous five years - and has held a wide variety of
leadership, technical and strategic roles during 30 years with
Shell International. Early in his career, Mr Post worked for
Shell New Zealand holding positions in IT & telecommunications,
sales and customer service, before moving to Europe.
The appointment was made after a broad international search
and follows the announced departure of incumbent CEO, Ken Rivers
earlier this year.
"Sjoerd proved himself a very strong candidate for this
critical position. The Board believes his skills and experience
are not only a good match for the challenges the Company faces
but that he will build on the strategic direction and
performance improvement journey that Refining NZ is on".
Ken Rivers will continue as CEO until December, 2012.
Thereafter, Refining NZ Project Director, Jack Ariel will be
acting CEO until Sjoerd Post takes up his position in January
2013.
A Dutch national, Mr Post is married with two children and
has New Zealand permanent residency.