WELLINGTON Dec 19 New Zealand Refining Co. Ltd, the country's only oil refinery, warned on Monday that its full year profit could fall as much as 25 percent.

The company said it expected a net profit of between NZ$43 million and NZ$48 million ($32.8 million to $36.6 million) for the 12 months to Dec. 31. That compares with NZ$57.6 million reported ($43.6 million) for the previous year.

It said its gross refining margin for the year to date had averaged $6.39 a barrel and an exchange rate of 80 U.S. cents.

Shares in the company, 73 percent owned by BP, Mobil Oil NZ, Caltex NZ, and Greenstone Energy Ltd, last traded up one cent at NZ$3.00.

NZ Refining supplies around 80 percent of the country's refined fuels, and charges a processing fee for refining crude oils and feedstocks.

($1=NZ$1.31)

(Gyles Beckford)