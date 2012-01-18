WELLINGTON Jan 19 New Zealand Refining Ltd, the country's only refinery, cut is forecast for the previous year's profit because of declining refining margins.

The company said it expected a profit of between NZ$32 million and NZ$36 million ($25.6 million to $28.8 million) for the year to Dec 31.

That compares with its forecast made in December of a profit between NZ$43 million to NZ$48 million.

Shares in the company, 73 percent owned by BP, Mobil Oil NZ, Caltex NZ, and Greenstone Energy Ltd, last traded up eight cents or 2.7 percent at NZ$3.10.

NZ Refining supplies around 80 percent of the country's refined fuels, and charges a processing fee for refining crude oils and feedstocks.

($1=NZ$1.25) (Gyles Beckford)