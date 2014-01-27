WELLINGTON Jan 28 NZ's Synlait Ltd

* Raises forecast 2014 milk payout to NZ$8.30 to NZ$8.40 per kg milk solid from NZ$8 per kg

* Continuing high commodity prices behind increase

* Raises forecast 2014 milk payout to NZ$8.30 to NZ$8.40 per kg milk solid from NZ$8 per kg

* Continuing high commodity prices behind increase

* Assuming current market conditions prevail FY2014 net profit NZ$30.0 to NZ$35.0 million from NZ$19.8 million prospectus forecast