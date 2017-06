WELLINGTON Oct 19 Telceom New Zealand, the country's dominant telecommunications company, on Friday issued NZ$200 million ($164.06 million)in seven-year notes, which will be used to refinance debt.

Telecom said the notes, which have a 5.25 percent coupon, will mature in October 2019.

($1 = 1.2191 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)