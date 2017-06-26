WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday that it was planning to carry out a review that would likely result in merging its three equity markets into one.

NZX said in a statement that its exchanges aimed at smaller companies - NXT and NZAX - were not meeting the needs of those firms and should be combined with its key market - NZSX - into a single board.

The provider would start its formal review and consult with companies in the third quarter of 2017, but did not say when a final decision would be made. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)