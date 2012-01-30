(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 - The Board of NZX is pleased to
advise that it has appointed
Singapore based New Zealander Tim Bennett to the position of
Chief Executive Officer, effective 7 May 2012.
Tim has almost 20 years' financial services consulting
experience, the majority of which has been in Asia where his
most recent role has been as a Partner in Oliver Wyman's Retail
and Business Banking practice. He has advised a broad range of
financial institutions on topics from strategy and rganisational
transformation through mergers and acquisitions. A particular
area of focus has been financial markets, where Tim has worked
with a number of different exchanges, governments and private
companies in expanding domestic capital markets and developing
new asset classes.
Tim will bring to the CEO role a continued focus on
strengthening NZX's domestic markets, while building its
strategic options, particularly via the company's integrated
information, markets and infrastructure offerings.
This dual strategy, which combines development of New
Zealand's equities markets alongside complementary
diversification into other domestic and offshore markets, has
seen NZX's performance outstrip global peers in recent years.
Tim maintains a high degree of connectivity to Asian and
other exchange operators, and is very familiar with Fonterra's
GDT offering, thereby bringing a strong international and
domestic focus, particularly with regard to New Zealand's
leadership in agricultural markets.
NZX chairman Andrew Harmos said, "The board has undertaken a
thorough, global search and selection process and is very
pleased with the number and calibre of candidates attracted to
the CEO role. It is a credit to departing CEO Mark Weldon, and
to NZX's management team, that both the company and the role are
seen as providing highly desirable opportunities to local and
international candidates.
"It is particularly pleasing to attract a top expat Kiwi
home to invest his considerable skills and experience, gained
offshore, back in New Zealand," said Harmos.
Tim Bennett said, "The next few years provide a once in a
lifetime opportunity to accelerate the development of NZX's
markets and I'm excited to be able to contribute to this
development not only for the benefit of NZX's shareholders, but
for the country as a whole. New Zealand plays a key role in
agricultural commodities globally and I'm looking to combining
my experience with the foundation NZX has established in dairy
futures to grow this area of the business.
Over the course of his career, Tim has led a number of
different areas of the business at both Boston Consulting Group
(BCG) and Oliver Wyman. He led BCG's Malaysian business post the
Asian financial crisis as well as BCG's strategy practice in
Asia Pacific, and was hired by Oliver Wyman to build its Retail
and Business banking practice across Asia.
One of Tim's most notable achievements has been supporting
the development of the iron ore derivatives market. This
entailed working with key sector stakeholders, including the
physical traders, investment banks and potential participants on
a market that reached $10 billion a year in cleared contracts
three years after launch. The iron ore derivatives market has
been credited with a fundamental shift in the way price risk is
managed within the global iron industry.