WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange did not open as scheduled on Wednesday at 10 a.m. (2100 GMT Tuesday), due to an issue at the exchange.

Operator NZX Ltd was not immediately available for comment.

All trades on the exchange were halted, stockbroker Jeremy Sullivan of Hamilton Hindin Greene told Reuters by phone.

The issue follows a technical glitch in Australia which infuriated traders last September, and closed that bourse for several hours. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Alison Williams)