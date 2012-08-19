WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd on Monday reported a 28 percent fall in first half profit as weak activity in financial markets cut earnings, and said it expected that to continue for the rest of the year.

The company posted a net profit of NZ$3.25 million ($2.6 million) for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$4.5 million a year earlier, and in line with guidance given at the end of last month of NZ$3 million to NZ$4 million.

Shares in NZX closed on Friday at NZ$1.14. The stock has gained about 16 percent so far this year against an 11 percent rise in the benchmark top 50 index.

It announced a dividend of 1.25 cents a share.

The company gave no full year forecast but said it traditionally earns more of its revenues in the second half of the year and expected that to be the case this year.

The NZX, the second smallest of the listed bourses in the Asia-Pacific region, is looking to the planned sale of minority stakes in four state-owned energy companies, and the listing of an investment fund based on dividends from dairy giant Fonterra to lift activity. ($1=NZ$1.24)

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)