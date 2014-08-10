BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV per share as of close of business on 25 April 2017 was $18.68
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 25 April 2017 was USD 18.68 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WELLINGTON Aug 11 New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd reported an 8.3 percent rise in first half profit on Monday, as strong financial markets and new listings lifted revenue.
The company said profit after tax for the six months to June 30 was NZ$6.97 million compared with NZ$6.43 million in the same period last year.
The company declared an unchnaged dividend of 3 cents a share.
NZX said it expected further revenue growth from new listings, and was looking at possible acquisitions in the funds management sector.
(Gyles Beckford)
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed slashing tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country in a plan that his fellow Republicans in Congress generally welcomed but viewed as an opening gambit.