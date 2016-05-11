BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 O-TA Precision Industry :
* Says it to pay no dividend for 2015
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yJ6n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.