* Picks Morgan Stanley, UBS, VTB as bookrunners

* Hopes to raise around $500 mln - source

* Offering will comprise new shares only

* Would be only second Russian IPO of 2012

By Olga Popova and Olga Sichkar

MOSCOW, Feb 17 Russian real estate developer O1 Properties is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2012, sources told Reuters on Friday, targeting around $500 million to invest in Moscow's booming commercial property market.

O1, set up in 2010, plans to list only new shares with the proceeds to be ploughed back into the company, source familiar with the IPO plan told Reuters.

The listing could be the biggest Russian IPO since fertiliser group Phosagro raised $538 million in London last July.

The sources, who did not say where O1 would be listed, said the company has hired Morgan Stanley, UBS and VTB Capital as bookrunners.

O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices, restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian capital.

The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.

Capital markets have been effectively shut since last summer as investors await a resolution to the euro zone crisis and put money in less risky areas.

But analysts say a 2012 equities rally and a return of capital inflows to Russia indicate a window may be opening.

Ruspetro, an oil company with assets in Siberia, raised $250 million a month ago in the only Russian IPO in the year to date.

The Moscow real estate market has been booming under new mayor Sergei Sobyanin as the financial crisis becomes an ever distant memory.

Housebuilder Etalon pulled off one of the biggest Russian IPOs of last year when it raised $575 million in April, although its shares have fallen around 17 percent from the listing price.

O1 Properties declined to comment.