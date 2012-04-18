MOSCOW, April 18 - Russian real estate
investment company O1 Properties, which on Wednesday announced
its intention to float in London, plans to raise at least $400
million from the initial public offering (IPO), two financial
market sources told Reuters.
O1 Properties said earlier on Wednesday that it was to float
on the London stock Exchange via an initial public offering of
global depositary receipts (GDRs).
A market source told Reuters earlier that the firm planned
to hold a roadshow from May 1. GDRs, a proxy for O1's ordinary
shares, will be offered by the company itself along with its
main shareholder O1 Group Ltd.