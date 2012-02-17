MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian real estate developer O1 Properties is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2012 as it seeks to take advantage of Moscow's fast growing commercial property market, several sources told Reuters on Friday.

The company, set up in 2010, has hired Morgan Stanley, UBS and VTB Capital as bookrunners on the float, the sources said.

A banking source said the company hoped to raise around $500 million, which would make it the biggest Russian IPO since fertiliser group Phosagro raised $538 million in London last July.