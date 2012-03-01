(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, March 1 A vehicle of Boris Mints,
owner of Russian real estate investor O1Properties, has agreed
to buy one of the most prestigious business centres in Moscow
from real estate company Hines for around $360 million, two
sources said.
O1Properties is planning an initial public offering of its
shares in the coming months, sources have previously told
Reuters, aiming to raise around $500 million to invest in
Moscow's booming commercial property market.
The property being bought, Ducat Place III, is home to a
number of international banks and law firms. The deal was signed
about a week ago but is not yet closed, said the sources, one of
which was close to the negotiations and the other a market
source.
O1Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow brokerage
Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices, restaurants
and other leisure activities around the Russian capital.
Both companies declined to comment.
"Ducat III is a top-5 business center in Moscow. It cannot
be ruled out that it will be resold to O1Properties, taking into
account that it plans an IPO and needs to increase its
portfolio," said Yulia Gordeeva, an analyst at Troika Dialog.
(Reporting By Olga Sichkar; Writing by Megan Davies and Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Will Waterman)