MOSCOW April 17 Russian real estate developer O1 Properties is to start pre-marketing for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday April 18, according to one source close to the deal and two financial market sources.

The company has been planning an IPO in the first half of 2012, sources previously told Reuters, targeting around $500 million to invest in Moscow's booming commercial property market.

O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices, restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian capital. The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.

O1 Properties declined to comment.