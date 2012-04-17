MOSCOW April 17 Russian real estate developer O1
Properties is to start pre-marketing for its planned initial
public offering (IPO) on Wednesday April 18, according to one
source close to the deal and two financial market sources.
The company has been planning an IPO in the first half of
2012, sources previously told Reuters, targeting around $500
million to invest in Moscow's booming commercial property
market.
O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow
brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices,
restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian
capital. The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of
Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.
O1 Properties declined to comment.