By Olga Popova
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian real estate investment
company O1 Properties on Wednesday announced its intention to
float on the London stock exchange and aims to raise at least
$400 million, two market sources said.
Sources close to the company had told Reuters in February
that it was planning an initial public offering (IPO) to invest
in Moscow's booming commercial property market.
O1 Properties plans to hold a roadshow from May 1, one of
the market sources said on Wednesday. Global depositary
receipts, a proxy for O1's ordinary shares, will be offered by
the company itself, along with its main shareholder O1 Group
Ltd.
It was not immediately clear how big a stake the
Moscow-based company would sell.
The IPO would be Russia's biggest since fertiliser group
Phosagro raised $538 million in London just before
equity markets collapsed last July.
O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow
brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices,
restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian
capital.
The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of
Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.
The company said it will use the IPO proceeds principally to
fund two business centres in Moscow and repay borrowings.
Ruspetro, an oil company with assets in Siberia, raised $250
million in January in the only Russian IPO in the year to date.
Russia's largest gold firm Polyus Gold is also
planning a share sale worth between $700 million and $1 billion
in late April, sources previously told Reuters. [ID: nL6E8EU2WI]
Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and UBS Investment Bank will act
as joint global coordinators of the O1 listing, the company
said.