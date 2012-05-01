MOSCOW May 1 Russian real estate investment
company O1 Properties on Tuesday
announced a price rage of $11-$13 per share for its initial
public offering in London, aiming to raise approximately $425
million via the sale.
The IPO would be Russia's biggest since fertiliser group
Phosagro raised $538 million in London just before
equity markets slumped last July.
Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are acting as joint global
coordinators of the offering. Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment
Bank and VTB Capital are acting as joint bookrunners, and
UniCredit Bank as the co-lead manager of the offering.
"The proceeds of the offering to O1 Properties will be used
principally for the funding of two secured acquisitions of
yielding Class A business centres in Moscow and repayment of
borrowings," the company said in a statement.