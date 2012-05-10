MOSCOW May 10 Russian real estate investment
company O1 Properties confirmed it has decided to postpone its
London initial public offering, citing what it called adverse
market conditions.
"The offering has attracted significant interest from
international investors. However, we decided not to proceed with
the IPO against the backdrop of current market conditions,"
Dmitry Mints, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of O1
Properties, said in a statement.
A financial market source and a source close to the deal
told Reuters earlier on Thursday the company, which aimed to
raise about $425 million in the IPO, intended to postpone the
placement.
"We may consider returning to the equity markets and
launching an IPO at another time in the future," Mints said in
the statement.