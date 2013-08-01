LONDON/MADRID Aug 1 Spanish telecoms operator
Telefonica announced plans on Thursday to roll out
superfast mobile internet in three British cities this month and
a deal with TeliaSonera's Yoigo allowing it access to
4G frequencies in Spain.
Telefonica's British brand O2 plans to launch its superfast
mobile network in London and two other cities before extending
it elsewhere around the country later this year in an effort to
catch up with the market leader, merged Orange and
Deutsche Telekom operator EE.
In Spain, Telefonica has lagged competitors, with all other
mobile operators already offering 4G (fourth generation)
services, which speed up browsing and improve video quality on
phones.
The tie-up with Yoigo will allow Spain's largest mobile
provider access to superfast frequencies it does not have now in
exchange for granting the smaller player access to its broadband
assets.
The deal is expected to go through in the fourth quarter of
the year and will help Yoigo compete in the attractive market of
bundled mobile and fixed line services where it only offered
mobile before.
O2, which was overtaken as the number one mobile operator in
Britain when Orange and Deutsche Telekom merged their assets to
form EE, said its 4G service would start in London, Leeds and
Bradford on Aug. 29.
Another 10 cities will be connected by the end of the year.
EE launched Britain's first 4G services last October, after
the regulator allowed it to re-use its existing airwaves, giving
it an advantage over competitors in providing a service that
allows consumers to watch video on the go and download content
at much faster speeds.
Take-up of its superfast services, which are priced 10 to 20
percent more than the equivalent 3G tariffs, reached 687,000 in
July, and it is targeting 1 million customers by the end of the
year.
Telefonica has already rolled out superfast mobile internet
services in Germany and other countries including Brazil.
Vodafone, the third biggest operator in Britain, has
said it will roll out a 4G offering later this summer.