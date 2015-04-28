(Adds minority shareholder comment, details on new company)
PRAGUE, April 28 Shareholders of O2 Czech
Republic agreed on Tuesday to spin off the
infrastructure part of the fixed and mobile telecommunications
firm into a new company.
The new firm, CETIN, which will not be publicly traded,
contributed about 50 percent of the group's operating profit
last year. O2 shareholders will be each given one share in the
new firm per one O2 share.
What remains of Czech O2 will continue as a publicly-listed
operator, providing voice and data services as well as
television.
Shareholders who voted against the spin-off will have the
right to sell their shares in the new firm in a buyout offer for
a price to be determined by an audit, but will likely be close
to the 150 crowns per share determined by a previous evaluation.
During the meeting, which lasted more than 10 hours, dozens
of minority shareholders criticised the split which they saw as
devaluing their investment.
The majority shareholder, Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's
PPF investment group, holds an 83 percent stake.
"Why don't they offer a fair buy-back, to give the people a
decent exit? Why do they put them through this? Many families
put their savings into this, it used to be a conservative
investment," Tomas Hajek, who represents 550 shareholders, told
Reuters.
CETIN was valued at 150 crowns per share, or 46.9 billion
crowns ($1.84 billion) for the purposes of the split. The final
price will be set by a new valuation after the split, expected
on June 1.
The O2 stock closed down 3.5 percent at 195.30 crowns on
Tuesday, valuing the whole company at 61.6 billion crowns.
($1 = 133.3800 crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)