PRAGUE, April 22 O2 Czech Republic has
signed a memorandum with China Telecom Europe on
cooperation in data services roaming and other strategic areas,
the Czech telecoms company said on Friday.
The agreement will also cover data centre services and
public sector IT development projects, O2 and China Telecom said
in a joint statement.
Charlie Cao, director of China Telecom Europe, said in the
statement the companies would look for further areas for
cooperation, as well as offering products in other countries.
O2 Czech Republic has a similar deal with Telefonica
, which was its former majority owner until the Spanish
company sold its stake in 2014 to Czech investment group PPF,
owned by the country's richest businessman Petr Kellner.
The Czech Republic has courted Chinese investment. Chinese
President Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to the central
European country in March during which several investment deals
were signed.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)