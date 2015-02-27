* Will split off infrastructure into non-listed entity

* Shareholders to gain one share for each Czech O2 share held

* O2 Czech Republic nominal share value to be cut 8.7 to 1 (Adds analyst, competitors, end of loan talks)

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Feb 27 O2 Czech Republic's board of directors agreed on Friday to spin off its extensive telecoms infrastructure assets into a separate $1.9 billion business, the fixed and mobile service operator said on Friday.

The company has been looking for ways to revive fortunes that have been squeezed by intense competition from the Czech local units of T-Mobile and Vodafone as well as virtual operators.

What remains of Czech O2 after the spin-off will provide voice and data services as well as television.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of $2.67 billion, said shareholders would receive one share in the new Ceska Telekomunikacni Infrastruktura for each O2 Czech Republic share held.

The new entity will take over Czech O2's fixed and mobile networks, valued at $1.9 billion, including the country's biggest fixed-line network.

Shares in the new business will not be listed and each O2 Czech Republic share, with a nominal value of 87 crowns, will be cut to 10 crowns. Any treasury stock will be cancelled as part of the transaction.

The plan by the country's former telephone monopoly had been under consideration for some time and has been approved by the supervisory board, but it still requires the shareholder backing.

The majority shareholder is Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF investment group, with an 83 percent stake.

Shareholders will also be offered the opportunity to sell their shares in the unlisted infrastructure business under certain conditions.

Milan Vanicek, head of J&T Bank research, said the announcement could be negative for the stock because the new entity will not be listed and there is likely to be pressure from PPF to sell out.

"You will get something unlisted; what are you going to do with it? ... There will probably be pressure for the shareholders to sell," he said.

O2 Czech Republic shares closed 4.2 percent down at 208 crowns, ahead of the announcement. The shares have fallen 29.7 percent since January last year.

The pending split has prompted Czech O2 to end talks to provide PPF with a 24.8 billion crown loan that was to cover part of the acquisition cost, but it is expected that PPF will take a similar loan from one or both successor firms after the split, the company said. ($1 = 24.5490 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Goodman)