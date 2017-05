PRAGUE, April 28 Shareholders in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic approved paying out a 13 crowns per share dividend on Tuesday.

The total payout will amount to 4.1 billion crowns ($163.41 million). O2's majority shareholder is Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's investment group PPF, with an 84.7 percent stake. ($1 = 25.0900 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)