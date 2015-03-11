PRAGUE, March 11 Telecoms company 02 Czech Republic's board proposed paying 13 crown per share from 2014 profit and retained earnings, down from the previous payment of 18 crowns, the company said on Wednesday.

The total payout will amount to 4.1 billion crowns ($160.93 million). The record date for the right to the dividend is April 28, O2 said in a statement.

Shares in O2 Czech Republic have come under pressure in recent months due to worries over dividends as the group restructures, including plans to hive off its telecoms infrastructure assets. ($1=25.4770 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)