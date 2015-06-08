PRAGUE, June 8 O2 Czech Republic's majority owner, investment group PPF, has offered 78 crowns per share to shareholders in a voluntary buyout.

PPF will also offer 176 crowns per share for CETIN , the company created this month after a spin-off of Czech O2's infrastructure assets.

PFF said it would publish details of the offer after June 15.

Czech O2 shares closed last week at 81.35 crowns and shares in CETIN closed at 138 crowns.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)