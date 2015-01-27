PRAGUE Jan 27 O2 Czech Republic has
asked to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the
main market of the London Stock Exchange, effective Feb. 28, the
telecoms company said on Tuesday.
The Czech company said it requested the move due to low
trading volumes that made "the benefit-to-cost ratio
unsustainable".
Billionaire Petr Kellner's investment group PPF holds 83
percent of the company after raising its stake through buybacks
since it acquired a 65.9 percent share in the company from
Spain's Telefonica a year ago.
The company's shares in Prague have come under
pressure in recent months due to worries about future dividend
payments. In December, shareholders approved extending a loan of
up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.01 billion) to PPF, drawing
protests from small shareholders at the company's general
meeting.
($1 = 24.5660 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)