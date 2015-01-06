BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Jan 6 Telecoms provider O2 Czech Republic decided to spin off its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a separate entity that would provide wholesale services to other market players, the company said on Tuesday.
The firm also appointed Chief Executive Tomas Budnik as chairman, replacing Luis Malvido who left the company on Dec. 31 as part of changes stemming from the firm's takeover by billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF group last year.
O2 said in August last year it was looking at spinning off the infrastructure after the PPF takeover from Spain's Telefonica. PPF did not say if separating the infrastructure would lead to a sale of the assets. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.