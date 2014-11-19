PRAGUE Nov 19 O2 Czech Republic said on Wednesday its board had approved entering into a short-term loan agreement for up to 4 billion crowns ($181.04 million) with Czech lender Komercni Banka.

The loan will pay off liabilities related to commercial relations with the previous majority owner, Telefonica, O2 said in a release on its website.

The board also approved a report on a request for a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns by new majority shareholder Czech investment group PPF, made in October, O2 said. Shareholders have the final decision on that request. (1 US dollar = 22.0950 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Urquhart)