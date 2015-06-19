PRAGUE, June 19 Czech investment group PPF aims
to squeeze out minority shareholders of telecoms infrastructure
firm CETIN and to leave O2 Czech Republic
on the Prague bourse, PPF's chief financial officer was quoted
as saying.
PPF, majority owner of both telecoms companies, has launched
a voluntary buyout offer for each which lasts until July 13.
In an interview published in the Hospodarske Noviny
newspaper on Friday, PPF CFO Katerina Jiraskova said the
strategy was still under discussion.
"But I confirm that our goal to squeeze out minority
shareholders of CETIN and integrate the firm into PPF applies,"
she was quoted as saying.
She added it would be a process that lasts more than a
matter of weeks.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)