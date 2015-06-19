PRAGUE, June 19 Czech investment group PPF aims to squeeze out minority shareholders of telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN and to leave O2 Czech Republic on the Prague bourse, PPF's chief financial officer was quoted as saying.

PPF, majority owner of both telecoms companies, has launched a voluntary buyout offer for each which lasts until July 13.

In an interview published in the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper on Friday, PPF CFO Katerina Jiraskova said the strategy was still under discussion.

"But I confirm that our goal to squeeze out minority shareholders of CETIN and integrate the firm into PPF applies," she was quoted as saying.

She added it would be a process that lasts more than a matter of weeks.

