PRAGUE, June 19 Czech investment group PPF wants to retain the Prague market listing for shares in telecoms company O2 Czech Republic despite launching a minority buyout offer, PPF's chief financial officer was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.

PPF, majority owner of both O2 Czech Republic and the telecoms infrastructure firm CETIN that was created this month after a spin-off of O2 assets, has launched a voluntary buyout offer for both companies which runs until July 13.

However, the split of O2 by PPF, the investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the country's richest man, attracted complaints from many minority shareholders in O2.

In an interview in the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper published on Friday PPF Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said the strategy was still under discussion but PPF wants to leave Czech O2 shares trading on the bourse. The group views its 84.7 percent shareholding as a financial investment and does not interfere in the running of the company, she said.

"But I confirm that our goal to squeeze out minority shareholders of CETIN and integrate the firm into PPF applies," she added, saying it would be a process that lasts more than a matter of weeks.

Shares in Czech O2 were down 2.1 percent at 94 crowns on Friday, but have nearly doubled in value since first trading at a reference price of 49.40 after the CETIN spin-off was completed on June 1. CETIN's shares, which trade on Prague's unregulated market, were unchanged at 172.60 crowns at 0802 GMT.

PPF has offered 78 crowns per share for Czech O2 shares and 176 crowns for CETIN in its buyout offer.

Previously O2 Czech's share price was hit by the plans to split the company, which shareholders approved in April.

The fall was partially due to an uncertain dividend outlook and also because O2 shares were set to be excluded from major indexes, prompting the exit of big funds, analysts said.

When asked about the prospects for future profit payouts, Jiraskova said it would always depend on company earnings, current strategy and its capacity to pay dividends. "I certainly cannot give any indication," she said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)