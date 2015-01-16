Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
PRAGUE Jan 16 Czech PPF said it bought less than the maximum 1 percent of shares in O2 Czech Republic set in a buyout offer for retail investors.
"The amount of 1 percent of O2 shares, set as the maximum total volume of shares for the buyout, was not achieved. PPF Group will disclose the exact number of the shares acquired once the closing, set for 27 February 2015, has been completed," PPF said in a statement.
PPF holds 83 percent in 02 Czech Republic.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 The take private of customer contact and conferencing services provider West Corp by Apollo Global Management, announced on May 9, will be financed with a US$2.7bn term loan B and a US$1.4bn bridge to unsecured bonds, sources said.