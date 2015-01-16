PRAGUE Jan 16 Czech PPF said it bought less than the maximum 1 percent of shares in O2 Czech Republic set in a buyout offer for retail investors.

"The amount of 1 percent of O2 shares, set as the maximum total volume of shares for the buyout, was not achieved. PPF Group will disclose the exact number of the shares acquired once the closing, set for 27 February 2015, has been completed," PPF said in a statement.

PPF holds 83 percent in 02 Czech Republic.

