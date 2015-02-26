PRAGUE Feb 26 Majority owner PPF bought an additional 0.12 percent stake in fixed and mobile telephone operator O2 Czech Republic in a voluntary buyout offer to retail investors, PPF said on Thursday.

PPF said about 2,500 shareholders sold around 360,000 shares in O2 for 277.15 crowns per share. The transaction, valued at 100 million crowns, will be settled on February 27, PPF said.

PPF held an 83.19 percent share in the firm before the latest buyout.

The stock closed 0.18 percent up at 217 crowns on Thursday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)