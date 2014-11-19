* Shares rise over 6 percent on retail offer

* PPF to offer retail investors chance to sell at premium

* O2 approves report on PPF loan request (Wraps with loan news, adds details, share reaction)

PRAGUE, Nov 19 Czech investment group PPF has offered to buy shares in O2 Czech Republic from retail investors at a 31 percent premium to their market value at the close of trading on Tuesday.

PPF, which owns 83.15 percent of the telecoms group, has offered to buy up to 200 shares from each investor at 277.15 crowns per share. It said it would buy up to 1 percent of the company in total, adding that this was not a public offer.

Analysts said that while the deal was only for smaller, retail investors, it gave other investors hope that PPF would be more generous to minority shareholders than many had expected when it took control of the company.

O2's share price has slumped 29 percent since PPF announced a year ago it was buying Telefonica's stake in the telecoms firm. It has fallen especially hard in the past month after PPF requested a loan of up to 24.8 billion crown ($1.12 billion) from O2, which raised concerns over future dividend payments.

The shares jumped by more than 6 percent on Wednesday, however, and were up 5.8 percent at 223.000 crowns at 1019 GMT, still well below the price PPF is offering to retail investors.

"The reaction is part of speculation that PPF will not be as unfriendly as the market feared," Komercni Banka analyst Josef Nemy said.

PPF's offer to retail investors is for those who owned shares as of Aug. 15 this year, and will be valid from Dec. 1 to Jan. 16. The price it is offering is on a par with the level in a mandatory buyout offer earlier this year, minus an 18 crown a share dividend payout.

PPF is looking to transform the former Czech phone monopoly, and O2 said in August it was analysing the option of separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a separate company to provide wholesale services.

On the loan sought by PPF, O2 said on Wednesday its board had approved a report looking at how the requested deal would benefit the company. The report will be published for shareholders, who will have the final decision on whether to grant the loan.

(1 US dollar = 22.0740 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)