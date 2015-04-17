PRAGUE, April 17 Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic expects first-quarter results to beat analysts' consensus forecast, it said on Friday.

"On revenue level the results are slightly above the consensus, on EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) significantly higher and estimated net profit shall be exceeded substantially," O2 Czech Republic said in a statement.

O2 Czech Republic's investors relations department said the consensus, according to analysts estimates collected by the company, saw revenue at 10.7 billion crowns ($420.5 million) in the first quarter.

EBITDA was seen at 3.7 billion crowns and net profit was estimated at 900 million crowns. ($1 = 25.4460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)