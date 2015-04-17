PRAGUE, April 17 Telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic expects first-quarter results to beat
analysts' consensus forecast, it said on Friday.
"On revenue level the results are slightly above the
consensus, on EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) significantly higher and
estimated net profit shall be exceeded substantially," O2 Czech
Republic said in a statement.
O2 Czech Republic's investors relations department said the
consensus, according to analysts estimates collected by the
company, saw revenue at 10.7 billion crowns ($420.5 million) in
the first quarter.
EBITDA was seen at 3.7 billion crowns and net profit was
estimated at 900 million crowns.
($1 = 25.4460 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)