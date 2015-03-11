(Adds shares, analyst comment)

PRAGUE, March 11 Shares in telecoms company 02 Czech Republic jumped on Wednesday after the board proposed paying a 13 crown per share dividend from 2014 profit and retained earnings, a relief to investors concerned that a payout was not forthcoming.

Shares in O2 Czech Republic have come under pressure in recent months due to concern that the group's restructuring, including its plans to hive off its telecoms infrastructure assets, would lessen the likelihood of a dividend.

The proposed dividend, which must be approved at a shareholders meeting, is down from the previous payment of 18 crowns.

"The dividend proposal is a strongly positive surprise," Komercni Banka analysts said in a client note.

"O2 will pay out practically the maximum possible dividend, while we had expected that because of the (infrastructure) spin-off the dividend would be zero or only a symbolic amount."

The bank added that it would use the jump in price as a selling opportunity because it expects the shares to fall when the company splits.

Shares rose to a 1-1/2 week high of 197.80 crowns and were up 5.5 percent on the day at 193.20 crowns at 0827 GMT.

The total payout will amount to 4.1 billion crowns ($160.93 million). The record date for the right to the dividend is April 28, O2 said in a statement.

($1=25.4770 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Heavens)