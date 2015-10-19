PRAGUE Oct 19 Telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic's planned share buyback starting in 2016 will be open
to all shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said
on Monday.
"By definition this exercise will be open to all
shareholders," Kouril said on an analysts' conference call when
asked whether investment group PPF, the group's majority
shareholder, would participate.
"We are not in the position to comment on behalf of PPF."
PPF owns 84.9 percent of Czech O2.
Under Czech law, a squeeze-out of minority shareholders is
allowed if PPF's stake increases to above 90 percent, which it
could reach if only minority shareholders took part in the
buyback. PPF has in the past said it did not intend to take the
company private.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova)