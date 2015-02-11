PRAGUE Feb 11 Telecoms company O2 Czech Republic will not comment for now on a dividend from 2014 profit or its guidance for 2015, Chief Executive Tomas Budnik said on Wednesday.

The company is currently carrying out a study on separating its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a new company and is preparing to extend a loan to its main shareholder PPF group, owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner.

"Because of these two initiatives in progress, we will not comment on a dividend proposal for 2014 nor on guidance for 2015," Budnik said on a conference call with analyst presenting the group's quarterly earnings.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)