PRAGUE Feb 11 Telecoms company O2 Czech
Republic will not comment for now on a dividend from
2014 profit or its guidance for 2015, Chief Executive Tomas
Budnik said on Wednesday.
The company is currently carrying out a study on separating
its fixed and mobile infrastructure into a new company and is
preparing to extend a loan to its main shareholder PPF group,
owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner.
"Because of these two initiatives in progress, we will not
comment on a dividend proposal for 2014 nor on guidance for
2015," Budnik said on a conference call with analyst presenting
the group's quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)