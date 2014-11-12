PRAGUE Nov 11 O2 Czech Republic
reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year drop in net profit in the
third quarter to 1.25 billion Czech crowns ($56.55 million),
broadly in line with market expectations, hit by continuous
slide of revenues.
Total revenue decreased 3.2 percent to 11.33 billion crowns,
the company owned by the Czech financial group PPF said on
Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average net
profit of 1.29 billion crowns from revenue of 11.08 billion.
(1 US dollar = 22.1050 Czech crown)
(Reporting by Robert Muller)