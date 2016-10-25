(Adds share premium detail, analyst, shares, dividend yield)

PRAGUE Oct 25 Shares in O2 Czech Republic climbed 3 percent on Tuesday after the telecoms operator said it would propose paying part of its share premium on top of a 2016 dividend.

The company said it aims to maintain sustainable shareholder returns in future through use of the share premium, a balance sheet item reflecting the price of shares at issue minus their nominal value. The premium currently stands at 36 crowns per share.

"This is not a one-off payment, but our mid-term objective to gradually pay out the whole share premium," Chief Executive Tomas Budnik said in a release.

"We present our proposal in a time of record low interest rates and our relatively low indebtedness compared to levels seen in the industry."

O2 Czech Republic said it intends to pay 4 crowns per share from the share premium, in addition to a dividend of 90-110 percent of 2016 net profit, within its stated policy range.

Some analysts estimated a dividend payment this year of 16-17 crowns per share. Combined with the share premium, that would present a dividend yield of about 9 percent.

The shares currently trade with a 7 percent yield, almost double rivals such as Magyar Telekom and Deutsche Telekom.

The company paid a 16 crown dividend in 2015 with no additions, though it did launch a share buyback programme this year.

Net profit is expected to reach between 5.1 billion crowns ($206 million) and 5.4 billion crowns for the whole of 2016, the company said, against 5.08 billion crowns last year.

It forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 10.4 billion crowns and 10.7 billion crowns.

The company reported a better than expected 4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on revenue up 2 percent as new services compensated for falling roaming prices.

The shares were up 3.3 percent at 235.90 crowns by mid-morning but remained off a three-month peak of 244 crowns hit last week. ($1 = 24.7920 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)