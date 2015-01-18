Samsung Elec to announce personnel moves for components business separately
SEOUL, May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
LONDON Jan 18 Hutchison Whampoa, owner of Britain's fourth-largest mobile operator Three, is in talks with Telefonica about buying its O2 network, the Sunday Times reported, citing unnamed city sources.
The price could be as high as 9 billion pounds ($13.63 billion), though discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, the paper said.
O2, acquired by Spain's Telefonica in early 2006, is second in the British mobile market with about 22 million subscribers.
Reuters reported in November that Hutchison was working with an advisory boutique on a deal for either O2 or rival network EE, which is owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom .
Former state telecoms provider BT has since entered exclusive talks to buy EE.
Neither Telefonica nor Hutchison were immediately available to comment on Sunday. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman)
May 10 SoftBank's bid to merge its satellite technology startup with Intelsat SA teetered on Wednesday, as some Intelsat creditors held up the deal and a few made a last-minute offer to rescue it, people familiar with the matter said.