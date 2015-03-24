LONDON, March 24 Spain's Telefonica
said it had finalised a deal to sell its British mobile business
O2 to Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25
billion pounds ($15.2 billion), confirming details announced
earlier this year.
Telefonica and Hutchison entered exclusive negotiations over
O2 on Jan. 23. The Spanish operator said on Tuesday that a
definitive agreement had now been reached after completion of
due diligence on the British unit.
The sale will hasten the consolidation of Britain's telecoms
industry. Hutchison already operates the Three Mobile network in
Britain, and buying second-ranked O2, which has about 22 million
subscribers, will make it the top mobile operator in the
country.
Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval,
Telefonica said, adding that should take place by June 30, with
a possible extension of this timeline to Sept. 30.
($1 = 0.6729 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char)