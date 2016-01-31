Jan 31 British telecoms regulator Ofcom has
urged Brussels to block the merger of O2 UK and Three, which it
fears could inflate mobile phone bills in the UK, the Financial
Times reported.
"The merger of two of Britain's four operators could also
hit rival high-street retailers and upset existing network
arrangements." Ofcom's Chief Executive Sharon White told the
FT.(bit.ly/1P6hQsc)
Less than a week ago, French telecom billionaire Xavier
Niel's Iliad said it was interested to enter the
British market if the planned acquisition of O2 UK by local
rival network operator Three creates an opening for Iliad.
Sharon White told the paper that Ofcom has put its arguments
to the commission outlining several concerns, and added that
while creating a fourth network to replace O2 "might be one
answer" for few of her concerns, it would take "time and
considerable investment".
Ofcom's concerns are expected to be reflected in a
forthcoming statement of objections which will be sent to
companies involved in the merger, the FT said.
The deal is in a phase two examination by Brussels, but the
regulator has increasingly turned more negative towards deals as
it feels merging network operators in a particular national
market could damage competition.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)