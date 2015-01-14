BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 O2i SA :
* Completed 113,636 euro ($134,147) capital increase on Dec. 31
* Capital increase contains 227,272 new shares at a price per share of 2.20 euros, a cash contribution of 500,000 euros
* Capital increase was subscribed to by two new private investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees