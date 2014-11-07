(Replaces "convertible bonds" with "subscription warrants")

Nov 7 O2I SA :

* 1,450,083 subscription warrants 2019 exercised on Nov. 6

* 483,361 new shares issued at unit price of 2.20 euros per share, as result of subscription warrants exercise

* Company equity increased by 1.063 million euros