BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
(Replaces "convertible bonds" with "subscription warrants")
Nov 7 O2I SA :
* 1,450,083 subscription warrants 2019 exercised on Nov. 6
* 483,361 new shares issued at unit price of 2.20 euros per share, as result of subscription warrants exercise
* Company equity increased by 1.063 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016