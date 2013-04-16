By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Taking advantage of falling
yields in a strong collateralized loan obligation market, Oak
Hill Advisors LP has refinanced three tranches of a
2011-vintage CLO called OHA Intrepid Leveraged Loan Fund.
This deal marks the first selected tranche refinancing of
the year and may portend similar moves from CLO equity owners
attempting to offset a wave of downward repricing in their loan
portfolios.
CLO equity holders generally benefit from spread widening
between loan asset yields and liability costs. But asset yields
of the 100 largest leveraged loans in the Thomson Reuters SMi
average have fallen from 4.85 percent to 4.66 percent in the
face of $29 billion worth of new CLOs raised and $16.2 billion
of retail leveraged loan inflows so far this year. Loan yields
at the beginning of 2012 were at 5.61 percent.
Older CLOs, particularly those completed in 2011, facing
expiring typical two-year call protection should have the
ability to lower their funding costs through refinancing to
preserve their asset-liability spreads.
This morning, Oak Hill reduced the costs on its
highest-rated AAA tranche from 150bp to 92bp over Libor. On its
two smaller AA- and A- tranches, the company shaved off 30bp and
25bp, respectively. The remaining two tranches on Oak Hill's
Intrepid CLO were not refinanced due to insufficient spread
savings, sources said.
Morgan Stanley, the second busiest arranger of new CLOs,
helped price the deal for Oak Hill. Other CLO managers have
taken larger steps to lower liability costs.
In February, 3i Group had engaged in an analogous
transaction in which a legacy CLO called Fraser Sullivan V was
folded into a larger CLO named Jamestown II. 3i Group seized on
expiring call protection along with a lapsing reinvestment
period to move the legacy Fraser Sullivan assets into a new
structured vehicle with lower cost liabilities and an equity
base that included fresh investors.
Apollo Global Investors refinanced all the liabilities, not
just selected tranches, in its ALM Loan 2010-3 CLO that month as
well.
"As CLO spreads continue to tighten, we are already
beginning to see CLO equity holders explore refinancing as a way
to increase cash flows," said Kenneth Kroszner, fixed income
strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland. "Equity holders of 2011
and 2012 CLOs would have the most incentive to capitalize on
lower current market spreads."