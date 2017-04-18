By Kristen Haunss
April 18
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US
distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital
Partners to provide growth capital and management support to
small businesses, according to sources.
Benoist and partners Mike Amann and Patrick McSwain started
the St. Louis-based firm to target investments in US companies
with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) between zero and US$5m, the sources said.
The firm will initially focus on companies in the medical
device and manufacturing spaces, sources said. It will look to
do one to two new investments per year, with the intent of
taking a majority position in a company, but may also look at
minority investment opportunities.
Benoist’s father, Peter Benoist Sr., is expected to join the
firm as an adviser following his retirement next month as
president and chief executive officer of Enterprise Financial
Services Corp., the banking and wealth management company that
includes Enterprise Bank & Trust and Enterprise Trust Co.,
sources said.
Before joining Barclays in 2010, Benoist was head of loan
trading in the Americas at Deutsche Bank. He left Barclays in
2015, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.
Benoist could not be reached for comment.
